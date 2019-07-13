Cervelli (concussion) posted on Instagram that it is inaccurate to say he is quitting catching and that his hope is to catch again, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It sounds like he needs to give up catching for now as he attempts to work his way back from this serious concussion, but he doesn't want to rule out ever catching again, as he probably doesn't have much of a future in MLB at any other position. This is at least his sixth concussion since 2011, and he has been sidelined since May 25.