Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Hopes to catch again
Cervelli (concussion) posted on Instagram that it is inaccurate to say he is quitting catching and that his hope is to catch again, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
It sounds like he needs to give up catching for now as he attempts to work his way back from this serious concussion, but he doesn't want to rule out ever catching again, as he probably doesn't have much of a future in MLB at any other position. This is at least his sixth concussion since 2011, and he has been sidelined since May 25.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Dropping catching duties•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Sprints in outfield•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Yet to resume baseball activities•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Could return next weekend•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Cleared for all activities•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Set for checkup Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal