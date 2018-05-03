Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Hot start continues against Nats
Cervelli went 1-for-4 with his fifth homer of the season Wednesday.
The shot to right-center field was Cervelli's third home run in his last seven games. He's hit as many homers in 25 contests as he did in all of 2017 (in 81 games). Cervelli's .394 on-base percentage will likely fall off at some point, but the catcher does offer a career .360 mark.
