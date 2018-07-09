Cervelli went 1-for-3 with a double and his first stolen base of the year against the Phillies on Sunday.

In his first action since coming of the disabled list for a concussion, he promptly took a first-inning, foul tip to the catcher's mask. He also was hit on the back of his left hand on a follow-through swing. Cervelli missed time in May due to sore left hand. Despite the injury risks, he completed the contest with no apparent setbacks. Cervelli boasts an impressive .880 OPS on a team which features no other starters with a mark over the .800 level. The catcher, who is set to make $11.5 million in 2019, could be traded by the deadline and possibly end up in a more hitter-friendly environment.