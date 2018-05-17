Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: In Thursday's lineup
Cervelli (forearm) will catch and bat third against the Padres on Thursday.
Cervelli will return to the lineup after exiting Tuesday's game following a hit by pitch to his right forearm. The catcher got some rest Wednesday and should be fully operational moving forward.
