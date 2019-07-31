Cervelli (concussion) has increased his catching activity recently, though he remains without a timetable for his return, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

While Cervelli has been doing more catching during his rehab, he still hasn't been cleared for game action, per Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic. The backstop is set to be reevaluated in Pittsburgh this week, at which point a timetable for his return will hopefully emerge.