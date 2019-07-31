Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Increasing activity
Cervelli (concussion) has increased his catching activity recently, though he remains without a timetable for his return, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
While Cervelli has been doing more catching during his rehab, he still hasn't been cleared for game action, per Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic. The backstop is set to be reevaluated in Pittsburgh this week, at which point a timetable for his return will hopefully emerge.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Not yet cleared for games•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Hopes to catch again•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Dropping catching duties•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Sprints in outfield•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Yet to resume baseball activities•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...