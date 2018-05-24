Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Injury doesn't appear to be serious
Cervelli (hand), who injured his right ring finger blocking a pitch Wednesday, missed one game with a similar injury last week.
Initially, he remained in Wednesday's tilt but was eventually forced to leave because he couldn't grip the baseball. Cervelli didn't have the finger wrapped or taped following the contest, leading to speculation that the injury won't force him to miss much action. The catcher has already tied his career high with seven homers in 2018.
