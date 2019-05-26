Cervelli (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Cervelli exited Saturday's game after being hit in the head by a broken bat, so it's no surprise to see him end up on the concussion list. The 33-year-old will be eligible to return June 2, but given his extensive concussion history it wouldn't be surprising if he faces a longer absence. Jacob Stallings had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis to serve as the backup to Elias Diaz in the meantime.

More News
Our Latest Stories