Cervelli was placed on the 7-day disabled list due to post-concussive symptoms, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Cervelli will be held out until after the All-Star break after dealing with symptoms from a concussion suffered June 22. He went through a short rehab assignment and even played in five matchups after returning from the disabled list, although it appears he came back prematurely. Cervelli will be eligible to come off the DL starting July 21.