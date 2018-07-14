Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Lands on DL
Cervelli was placed on the 7-day disabled list due to post-concussive symptoms, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Cervelli will be held out until after the All-Star break after dealing with symptoms from a concussion suffered June 22. He went through a short rehab assignment and even played in five matchups after returning from the disabled list, although it appears he came back prematurely. Cervelli will be eligible to come off the DL starting July 21.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Sitting for first game of doubleheader•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Day off Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Impressive return Sunday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Returns from disabled list Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...