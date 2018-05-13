Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Leading off Sunday
Cervelli is batting atop the Pirates' lineup Sunday against the Giants, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Second baseman Adam Frazier has been the Pirates' primary leadoff man over the past month, but with Frazier getting the day off, Cervelli will slot into the leadoff spot against lefty Derek Holland. The catcher's lack of speed makes him an nontraditional table setter, but his current .307 average and .415 on-base percentage back up the manager's decision. We'll have to wait and see if this is simply a one day change or if it's something that could persist due to Frazier's struggles. Cervelli has been hitting sixth for the majority of the season.
