Cervelli left Friday's game in the third inning with an apparent injury, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Cervelli is attempting to play through debilitating wrist pain that can be traced back to hamate surgery he underwent last season. He said recently that he thought he would be playing through pain all season, so don't be surprised if these early exits become a regularity -- assuming he isn't forced to the disabled list altogether.