Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Leaves Tuesday's game with injury
Cervelli left Tuesday's game after getting hit by a pitch on his left wrist.
He initially stayed in the game but came out after pitcher Adrian Sampson threw two pitches to the next batter, Bryan Reynolds. Cervelli, who has played in 23 of 26 games, is off to a slow start, slashing .175/.241/.238. Elias Diaz stands to see the bulk of playing time at catcher if Cervelli is forced to miss time. According to Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he officially exited the game with left wrist discomfort.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Heads to bench•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Hits starting to drop•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Sitting in series finale•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Drives in lone run Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Gets day off•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Produces against San Francisco•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...