Cervelli left Tuesday's game after getting hit by a pitch on his left wrist.

He initially stayed in the game but came out after pitcher Adrian Sampson threw two pitches to the next batter, Bryan Reynolds. Cervelli, who has played in 23 of 26 games, is off to a slow start, slashing .175/.241/.238. Elias Diaz stands to see the bulk of playing time at catcher if Cervelli is forced to miss time. According to Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he officially exited the game with left wrist discomfort.

