Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Leaves Tuesday's game
Cervelli was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Rockies with an apparent neck injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Cervelli was removed for the top of the sixth inning after being hit by a foul ball in the throat during the previous frame. The 33-year-old did hit a single after struck, but he didn't retake the field defensively. Elias Diaz has taken over behind the plate for the Pirates.
