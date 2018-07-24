Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Logs workout
Cervelli (concussion) completed an on-field workout Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The backstop, who is recovering from post-concussive symptoms, partook in throwing drills and blocked pitches, among other activities. It amounts to a tangible sign of progress for the 32-year-old, who has landed on the 7-day disabled list on four occasions in the last 14 months due to head injuries. That problematic history could ultimately result in Cervelli transitioning to a full-time role at first base at some point, but it appears for the time being that any work the veteran would see at the position would be borne out of a desire to keep fellow backstop Elias Diaz's bat in the lineup.
