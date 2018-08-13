Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Makes appearance Sunday
Cervelli (concussion), who struck out in a pinch-hitting appearance Sunday, is expected to continue catching in the coming week barring any setbacks, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
The team recalled third-string catcher Jacob Stallings for Sunday's game, but assistant general manager Kevan Graves believes his starter will return to action. "We do believe Francisco Cervelli will take the field consistently, but we also want to be cautious, we want to be thorough to be sure manager Clint Hurdle and the staff are as protected as possible," Graves said. The Pirates resume play Tuesday, giving Cervelli another day to recover. After missing time with multiple concussions, however, the catcher is just one stray foul tip away from missing additional action.
