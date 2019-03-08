Cervelli caught four innings against the Orioles on Thursday.

The appearance behind the plate was Cervelli's first of the spring as he'd previously split time serving as a designated hitter and first baseman. He took a bouncing, 85-mph off-speed pitch off his throwing elbow but didn't miss a beat. Cervelli set career highs in homers (12) and RBI (57) in 2018. His extensive concussion history requires fantasy owners to prepare for alternatives behind the plate, however, as the 33-year-old has never played a full season in the majors.

