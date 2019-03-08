Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Makes spring debut behind plate
Cervelli caught four innings against the Orioles on Thursday.
The appearance behind the plate was Cervelli's first of the spring as he'd previously split time serving as a designated hitter and first baseman. He took a bouncing, 85-mph off-speed pitch off his throwing elbow but didn't miss a beat. Cervelli set career highs in homers (12) and RBI (57) in 2018. His extensive concussion history requires fantasy owners to prepare for alternatives behind the plate, however, as the 33-year-old has never played a full season in the majors.
