Cervelli went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, five RBI and two runs in the Pirates' 13-10 loss to the Giants on Friday.

It was a huge day for the 32-year-old backstop, who parked a seventh-inning grand slam against Pierce Johnson that accounted for most of his damage. He's having a fantastic offensive season behind the plate for the Pirates overall, as Cervelli is now sporting a .258/.384/.467 slash line to go along with 11 homers and 47 RBI through 229 at-bats.