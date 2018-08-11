Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Mashes grand slam against Giants
Cervelli went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, five RBI and two runs in the Pirates' 13-10 loss to the Giants on Friday.
It was a huge day for the 32-year-old backstop, who parked a seventh-inning grand slam against Pierce Johnson that accounted for most of his damage. He's having a fantastic offensive season behind the plate for the Pirates overall, as Cervelli is now sporting a .258/.384/.467 slash line to go along with 11 homers and 47 RBI through 229 at-bats.
