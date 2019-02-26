Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Moves out from behind plate
Cervelli started at first base and went 1-for-2 against the Red Sox on Monday.
Manager Clint Hurdle recently said that Cervelli might see action at third base, where he's totaled only five innings in 11 MLB seasons, but placing him at first base seems to make a lot more sense. He started four games at first base in 2018. Although the 33-year-old prefers to stay behind the plate, moving him around the infield would not only keep his bat in the lineup, but it would also help to keep him healthy. Cervelli led all Pittsburgh position players with a .378 OPS last year.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: To experiment at third base•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Healthy heading into spring•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains out Sunday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: On bench again Saturday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Day off Friday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Out of lineup Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...