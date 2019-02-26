Cervelli started at first base and went 1-for-2 against the Red Sox on Monday.

Manager Clint Hurdle recently said that Cervelli might see action at third base, where he's totaled only five innings in 11 MLB seasons, but placing him at first base seems to make a lot more sense. He started four games at first base in 2018. Although the 33-year-old prefers to stay behind the plate, moving him around the infield would not only keep his bat in the lineup, but it would also help to keep him healthy. Cervelli led all Pittsburgh position players with a .378 OPS last year.