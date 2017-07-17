Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Moves up Monday against Milwaukee
Cervelli will start and bat second Monday against the Brewers.
He has four hits in 15 at-bats (with two homers) while hitting out of the second spot in 2017. Cervelli hasn't been able to stay healthy for long stretches, but he does have seven hits in his last 22 at-bats. He's started each of the team's last six games, his longest stretch since May.
