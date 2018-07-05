Cervelli (concussion) is expected to begin a rehab rehab assignment by this weekend, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Cervelli has been out since June 21 after suffering a concussion. He was hitting a strong .257/.390/.486 with a career-high nine homers prior to the injury. Elias Diaz will lose his temporary starting job once Cervelli returns.

