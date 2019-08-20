Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Nearing return to Pittsburgh?
Cervelli (concussion) went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Triple-A action Monday.
He's hitting .375 in 16 minor-league at-bats in his week-plus rehab stint and there's a chance the team could recall him if Elias Diaz (concussion) is forced to the IL. Cervelli hasn't played for the Pirates since suffering a head injury in May, but he hasn't faced any setbacks while playing for Altoona and Indianapolis over the last week.
