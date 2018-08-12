Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Not in Sunday's lineup
Cervelli (undisclosed) is out the lineup for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Cervelli exited Saturday's game for precautionary reasons after taking a foul ball off his mask. The team didn't immediately address it as an injury issue, and could simply be playing things safe with a scheduled off day Monday. Elias Diaz will start behind the plate and bat sixth in his absence.
