Cervelli (undisclosed) is out the lineup for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Cervelli exited Saturday's game for precautionary reasons after taking a foul ball off his mask. The team didn't immediately address it as an injury issue, and could simply be playing things safe with a scheduled off day Monday. Elias Diaz will start behind the plate and bat sixth in his absence.