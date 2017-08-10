Cervelli is out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Tigers, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Stephen J. Nesbitt reports.

Cervelli will receive a breather following three straight starts, including catching Wednesday night's contest with a matinee on tap for Thursday. The 31-year-old's been struggling recently at the dish, hitting just .159/.229/.182 over the last 13 games. In his place, Chris Stewart draws the assignment of catching Gerrit Cole, while batting ninth in the order.