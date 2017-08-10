Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Not in Thursday lineup
Cervelli is out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Tigers, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Stephen J. Nesbitt reports.
Cervelli will receive a breather following three straight starts, including catching Wednesday night's contest with a matinee on tap for Thursday. The 31-year-old's been struggling recently at the dish, hitting just .159/.229/.182 over the last 13 games. In his place, Chris Stewart draws the assignment of catching Gerrit Cole, while batting ninth in the order.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Absent from Sunday lineup•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains out of lineup Thursday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Recent surge continues Friday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...