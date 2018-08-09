Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Not in Thursday's lineup
Cervelli is out of the lineup against the Giants on Thursday.
Cervelli will take a seat for the first time this month as Elias Diaz gets a start behind the plate during the series opener. Over those eight straight starts, Cervelli is hitting .333/.455/.481 with one home run and five RBI. Look for him to rejoin the starting nine Friday.
