Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Cervelli is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Wednesday, Liz Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Cervelli will head to the bench following four straight starts behind the plate. Elias Diaz will catch Trevor Williams and bat sixth in his absence. Expect Cervelli to return to the lineup for Friday's series opener versus San Francisco.
