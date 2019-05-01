Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Not starting Wednesday
Cervelli (wrist) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
X-rays confirmed Cervelli avoided a fracture after getting hit by a pitch in the wrist Tuesday, but he'll still head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale. With an off day Thursday, the veteran backstop will look to rejoin the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the A's. Elias Diaz is starting behind the dish in this one.
