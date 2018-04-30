Cervelli is batting .307/.393/.573 with four homers and 20 RBI in 75 at-bats.

The catcher attributes better health and a new batting stance for his improved results. He's standing a little taller at the plate and has added a leg kick, both of which have increased his flyball rate. "I feel a little more free," he told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "If it works, I don't want to change. I'm trying to do like one hitting coach told me one day: 'Catch like Venezuela and hit like Italian.'" Cervelli currently boasts a 165 OPS+, well above his career mark (101 OPS+), giving fantasy owners a chance to enjoy the ride while it lasts.