Cervelli went 3-for-3 -- all singles -- with a walk and an RBI against the Brewers on Wednesday.

He's really been rolling lately, racking up 14 hits in 33 at-bats (.424) over the last nine games -- Cervelli's longest streak of starts in the 2017 campaign. This is about as good as it gets for the veteran backstop, whose modest pop and inconsistent ways at the plate make him a fantasy option almost exclusively in NL-only and two-catcher leagues.