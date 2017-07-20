Cervelli went 3-for-3 -- all singles -- with a walk and an RBI against the Brewers on Wednesday.

He's really been rolling lately, racking up 14 hits in 33 at-bats (.424) over the last nine games -- Cervelli's longest streak of starts in the 2017 campaign. This is about as good as it gets for the veteran backstop, whose modest pop and inconsistent ways at the plate make him a fantasy option almost exclusively in NL-only and two-catcher leagues.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast