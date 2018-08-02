Cervelli went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Wednesday's 9-2 loss to the Cubs.

The catcher now has six hits and four RBI in his last three games, as he attempts to recapture his early season form. Injuries have played a big part in derailing what looked to be a very promising campaign -- he's played only 23 games since June 1 -- but Cervelli's .853 OPS would still be by far the highest mark of his career if he can maintain it.