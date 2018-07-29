Cervelli is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

Cervelli and Elias Diaz have alternated turns behind the plate since the former returned from the 7-day disabled list Thursday, with both backstops now sitting out on two occasions. Given that Cervelli has been sidelined four times over the past 14 months with concussions or post-concussive symptoms, the Pirates could deploy a true timeshare behind the plate throughout the second half with the aim of keeping the 32-year-old as healthy as possible.