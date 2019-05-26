Cervelli (concussion) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

The Pirates have been deploying Elias Diaz as their primary catcher lately, so Cervelli likely would have been limited to a bench role Sunday even if he hadn't sustained a head injury in Saturday's contest. Given that Cervelli has a history of concussions, it wouldn't be surprising if the Pirates decide to shift him to the 7-day injured list to afford him further recovery time.