Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: On bench Tuesday
Cervelli is not in the lineup Tuesday against Arizona.
Cervelli started 17 of the first 19 games behind the plate with Elias Diaz out with an illness, but his role has been greatly reduced since Diaz's return. He's still the primary catcher but hasn't started more than two games in a row at any point. Diaz gets the call for Tuesday's game.
