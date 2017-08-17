Cervelli (hand) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

This marks the third straight game that Cervelli will spend on the bench after exiting Sunday's game with pain in his left hand. The club was hopeful that he would've been able to return for Thursday's series opener, but manager Clint Hurdle decided not to place Cervelli in the starting nine after the catcher tested his hand in multiple drills prior to the game. In his place, Chris Stewart will make another start behind the plate.