Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Out of lineup Saturday
Cervelli is not in the lineup Saturday against the Reds.
Cervelli has just two hits in his last 20 at-bats, though his season line sits at an impressive .259/.391/.506 and his nine home runs are already a career high. Elias Diaz will start behind the plate Saturday.
