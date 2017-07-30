Cervelli is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After getting off to a hot start during the month of July, Cervelli has now collected just two hits in his previous 23 at-bats. He'll get the day off with Chris Stewart taking over behind the plate, batting eighth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast