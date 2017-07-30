Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Out of Sunday's lineup
Cervelli is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
After getting off to a hot start during the month of July, Cervelli has now collected just two hits in his previous 23 at-bats. He'll get the day off with Chris Stewart taking over behind the plate, batting eighth.
