Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Out with chest contusion
Cervelli (upper chest contusion) is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rockies.
He was evaluated Wednesday in hopes of him being able to return to action after exiting Tuesday's game, but he will need at least one day off. Elias Diaz will start behind the dish and hit seventh.
