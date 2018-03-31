Cervelli went 2-for-6 with a double and three RBI in Detroit on Friday.

He carried over a hot spring with an inspired performance Friday. His two-run double to left-center field probably would've been deep enough for a homer in many ballparks. Cervelli's biggest play was likely his athletic stab of Corey Dickerson's throw from left field and quick tag of Nicholas Castellanos at home plate to preserve an extra-inning, tie-game. Though the catcher is healthy right now, injuries have slowed the 32-year-old. He's played in more than 101 games only once since his rookie season of 2008.