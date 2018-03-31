Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Plays key role in Friday win
Cervelli went 2-for-6 with a double and three RBI in Detroit on Friday.
He carried over a hot spring with an inspired performance Friday. His two-run double to left-center field probably would've been deep enough for a homer in many ballparks. Cervelli's biggest play was likely his athletic stab of Corey Dickerson's throw from left field and quick tag of Nicholas Castellanos at home plate to preserve an extra-inning, tie-game. Though the catcher is healthy right now, injuries have slowed the 32-year-old. He's played in more than 101 games only once since his rookie season of 2008.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Credits improved flexibility for strong spring•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Healthy in February•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Shut down for season•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Could return this season•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Not showing signs of improvement•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...