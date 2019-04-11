Cervelli went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-2 victory against the Cubs on Wednesday.

The Pirates catcher has been very consistent, getting at least one hit in eight of his 10 games. But Wednesday was the first time Cervelli posted a multi-hit game, so he's hitting .273. With the bomb, Cervelli also earned his first homer and RBI of the year.

