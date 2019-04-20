Cervelli went 1-for-4 with a two-run double against the Giants on Friday.

He struck out twice, but at least the RBI -- his second and third of the season -- show some hope he's coming out of his slump. With backup Elias Diaz (illness) expected to be recalled as soon as Saturday, Cervelli's reduced workload could help him improve upon his numbers. He's hitting just .167 with 17 strikeouts in 60 at-bats.

