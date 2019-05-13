Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Reaches base four times Sunday
Cervelli went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.
Prior to Sunday, the catcher had compiled a .115 batting average (7-for-61) since April 11. Pittsburgh remains committed to Cervelli in the short run, as his defense and game-calling abilities are superior to those of backup Elias Diaz. The 33-year-old remains a constant injury risk -- he was hit by a pitch Sunday (he stayed in the game), but he's finally approaching the Mendoza Line with a .194 batting average.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Heads to bench•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Resting in series finale•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Returns to lineup•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: X-rays come back clean•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Leaves Tuesday's game with injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...