Cervelli went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Prior to Sunday, the catcher had compiled a .115 batting average (7-for-61) since April 11. Pittsburgh remains committed to Cervelli in the short run, as his defense and game-calling abilities are superior to those of backup Elias Diaz. The 33-year-old remains a constant injury risk -- he was hit by a pitch Sunday (he stayed in the game), but he's finally approaching the Mendoza Line with a .194 batting average.

