Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Reaches base three times Friday
Cervelli went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and an RBI against the Brewers on Friday.
After getting a day off Thursday afternoon, the catcher drew a first-inning, bases-loaded walk to open the scoring. As a testament to his improved health, Cervelli attempted to stretch a fifth-inning single into a double but was thrown out. The 31-year-old leads all major-league catchers (with a minimum of 75 at-bats) with a .314 batting average, .995 OPS and 1.1 WAR.
