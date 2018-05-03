Cervelli is out of the lineup Thursday against the Nationals, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cervelli is just getting a routine maintenance day with the Pirates playing a day game after a night game, affording Elias Diaz a turn behind the plate. Though Cervelli's .310/.388/.595 batting line across 98 plate appearances this season has made him one of the top fantasy catchers in the early going, the Pirates haven't lost much when he's sat out, as Diaz is off to a blistering 15-for-33 (.455 average) start at the plate.