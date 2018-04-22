Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Receives Sunday off
Cervelli is not in the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
After going 2-for-9 during the first three games of the series, Cervelli will get the afternoon off as the Pirates look to avoid being swept by their intrastate foes. Elias Diaz will take over behind the plate and bat eighth in his stead.
