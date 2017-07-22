Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Recent surge continues Friday
Cervelli went 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI in Friday's 13-5 win over the Rockies.
He's caught 10 of his team's last 11 games and is slashing .447/.512/.684 with two homers and nine RBI in 43 plate appearances over that span. Cervelli's current .278 batting average is at its highest mark since Opening Day. He's set to start at least one of Pittsburgh's next two games in Colorado, where he's hitting .412 over his career.
