Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Rehab progresses to Triple-A
Cervelli (concussion) had his rehab assignment moved to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Cervelli has been sidelined since May 26 with a concussion, but it's encouraging to see his rehab progress after just one appearance with Double-A Altoona. He'll likely still require some time in the minors due to the severity of the injury as well as his past history with concussions, but the 33-year-old is making progress in his recovery.
