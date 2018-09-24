Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Rejoins lineup Monday
Cervelli (illness) is starting at catcher and hitting cleanup Monday against the Cubs, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Cervelli is back in action after missing the last two games with gastrointestinal discomfort. The backstop will face lefty Cole Hamels in his return to action, who he is 4-for-13 against in his career.
