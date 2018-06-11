Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains on bench Monday
Cervelli (jaw) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Cervelli is set to miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse a jaw injury that he suffered after getting hit by a foul ball during Saturday's game against the Cubs. Elias Diaz will pickup another start behind the dish in his stead, hitting sixth. Consider the backstop day-to-day.
