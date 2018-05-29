Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains on bench Tuesday
Cervelli (illness) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
Cervelli is set to miss a third straight game as he continues to deal with flu-like symptoms. Elias Diaz will pick up another start behind the dish as a result, hitting seventh.
