Cervelli is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Padres.

Cervelli has not made an appearance over the last three games in San Diego despite not officially having an officially designated injury. He was hit by a bat on the back of his glove hand Wednesday, but his .505 OPS for the season may also be playing a part in the time off. Elias Diaz has excelled with a .316 average over the last week and will grab another start behind the plate Sunday.