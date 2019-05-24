Cervelli (chest) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.

Cervelli will sit for the third straight day since suffering the upper chest bruise in Tuesday's game against the Rockies, though there's no guarantee he'd be in the lineup even if healthy. The 33-year-old has played in only nine games since the start of May and has a .583 OPS. Elias Diaz will start behind the plate for the Pirates and bat seventh.