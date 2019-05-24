Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains out Friday
Cervelli (chest) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.
Cervelli will sit for the third straight day since suffering the upper chest bruise in Tuesday's game against the Rockies, though there's no guarantee he'd be in the lineup even if healthy. The 33-year-old has played in only nine games since the start of May and has a .583 OPS. Elias Diaz will start behind the plate for the Pirates and bat seventh.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Won't start Thursday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Out with chest contusion•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Back in starting lineup•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Could play Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains on bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...