Cervelli is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

This marks the third game in a row Cervelli will watch from the bench, ultimately meaning he won't start a single game in the series with Cincinnati. Should he not get a pinch-hit appearance Sunday, Cervelli will finish the season with an .809 OPS thanks to career highs in home runs (12) and extra-base hits (30). Elias Diaz will replace him behind the dish Sunday.