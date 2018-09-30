Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains out Sunday
Cervelli is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds.
This marks the third game in a row Cervelli will watch from the bench, ultimately meaning he won't start a single game in the series with Cincinnati. Should he not get a pinch-hit appearance Sunday, Cervelli will finish the season with an .809 OPS thanks to career highs in home runs (12) and extra-base hits (30). Elias Diaz will replace him behind the dish Sunday.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: On bench again Saturday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Day off Friday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Big return Monday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Rejoins lineup Monday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains out Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....